Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Predictions, tips & betting odds

This fixture has a history of producing low scoring matches and this weekend’s Encounter is likely to continue that trend

La Liga Champions Real Madrid head to the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday evening to take on cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid in the first Madrid Derby of the season.

Los Blancos have made a perfect start to the season winning their opening five matches, while Diego Simeone’s men sit five points behind their neighbors and were also beaten 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek by Bayer Leverkusen.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid latest odds

The hosts are Outsiders to claim a win with bet365 offering them at 11/5 (3.20).

Carlo Ancelotti’s team Meanwhile are available at 5/4 (2.25) to win their ninth consecutive game in all competitions this term, with the draw priced at 12/5 (3.40).

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid first goal scorer odds

Karim Benzema is missing for the Champions with the Frenchman still injured.

The man likely to replace Madrid’s number nine is Rodrygo Goes, with the Brazilian offered at 9/1 (10.00) to break the deadlock behind his compatriot Vinicius Junior who is the favorite to score first at 9/2 (5.50).

Another Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha is priced at 7/1 (8.00) while Joao Felix can be backed at 13/2 (7.50).

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid preview

Los Rojiblancos have made an underwhelming start to the season and have played poorly for large parts of their matches.

Simeone will surely set his team up not to lose to their fiercest rivals and Madrid themselves would probably be content with a point away from home and missing Karim Benzema.

A draw therefore is not a bad result for either team and Backing a tight game should make plenty of sense.

Each of the last seven meetings have seen under 2.5 goals and another closely contested encounter looks on the cards this weekend in the Spanish capital.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tips and predictions

Under 2.5 goals looks an obvious selection and is offered at the tempting looking price of 10/11 (1.91)while both teams to score ‘no’ also looks like a terrific option at Evens (2.00).

