Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Matches between these two La Liga Giants have seen few goals in recent years and that trend should continue this weekend

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday evening to face Atletico Madrid in one of the biggest La Liga games of the season.

Xavi Hernandez’s men have been unconvincing since the restart drawing 1-1 with Espanyol last week before being taken to extra time in the Copa Del Rey by third tier Intercity CF in midweek.

Atletico meanwhile have recorded three wins since returning to action although they remain 11 points off the top spot in the table.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona latest odds

Los Rojiblancos have won each of their last two home league matches against the Catalans and bet365 offer them at 21/10 (3.10) to pick up three points.

Barca Meanwhile can be backed at 13/10 (2.30) with the draw available at 12/5 (3.40).

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona first goal scorer odds

Robert Lewandowski is suspended for this weekend’s game, and it remains to be seen who will replace the Polish striker in the Blaugrana starting eleven.

Memphis Depay is the shortest priced player to score first at 9/2 (5.50) just ahead of Atletico forward Alvaro Morata at 11/2 (6.50) who is offered at the same price as Ansu Fati.

Elsewhere in the market Antoine Griezmann is offered at 15/2 (8.50) although the Frenchman has been playing in a slightly deeper role.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona preview

Barcelona have lost just three of their last 24 away games in La Liga with all three of those defeats coming in Madrid.

Last season’s 2-0 loss at the Metropolitano was followed by a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano, before a 19-match unbeaten run on the road ended at the Bernabeu in October.

Another tough night looks likely against an Atletico side who have been erratic this season, but who are capable of keeping Barca at bay, particularly with Lewandowski missing.

Games between these two sides tend to be tight and Backing another low-scoring encounter should be of interest.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona tips and predictions

Under 2.5 goals has paid out in in eight of the last 10 league meetings between these sides and looks good value at 9/10 (1.90).

You can watch La Liga live on the go with your iPhone, iPad or Android device through your bet365 account. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365