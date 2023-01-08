Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream: How to watch La Liga live online, TV channel, odds, time

Atletico Madrid welcome Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday in a Clash which could see Xavi’s men retain the top spot or potentially lose it with Diego Simeone’s men looking to get back into the top three. Atleti have won all three of their games since returning to domestic action post-FIFA World Cup while Barca drew with Espanyol in the league and needed extra time against Intercity in the Copa del Rey. With Real Madrid second and away at Villarreal CF this weekend, it could be a Pivotal round of games in the title race.

Here’s our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time: 3 pm ET

Sunday, Jan. 8 | 3 pm ET Location: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano — Madrid, Spain

Estadio Civitas Metropolitano — Madrid, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN | ESPN+ Odds: Athlete +200; Draw: +240; Barca +130 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Atletico Madrid: Given that Simeone went fairly strong for the 2-0 win over Real Oviedo in midweek, you can expect the Argentine to go full strength here again. There might be one or two tweaks such as Sergio Reguilon coming in on the left, but expect the XI to be largely unchanged.

Barcelona: Jordi Alba and Robert Lewandowski are both suspended which is a big blow given that the Blaugrana believed that they had done enough to overturn the Poland international’s ban. Lewandowski can face Real Betis in the Supercopa but will miss the Atleti, Getafe, and Girona games while Alba saw red last time out in the ill-tempered Barcelona Derby with Espanyol.

Prediction

I think that this one will be extremely tight and that both sides will struggle to create too many chances. Barca have been tight defensively while they lack a goal Threat without Lewandowski. Pick: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 0.