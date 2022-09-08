Atletico Madrid 2, Porto 1: Griezmann goal caps wild end (VIDEO)

If there’s anything that Atlético Madrid vs. Porto has taught us over the last year, it’s to keep watching until the final whistle—especially when stoppage time is concerned.

In a remarkable feat, the club’s last two matches have made Champions League history as the only two group-stage games to see three goals scored in the 90th minute or later.

Nine months after they achieved that feat in their Champions League group-stage finale, Porto and Atlético did it again in this season’s group-stage opener. Wednesday’s edition entered stoppage time at 0–0 only to end 2–1 after Antoine Griezmann’s winner in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Mario Hermoso opened the scoring for Atlético Madrid in the 91st minute in what seemed like the first apparent winner of the match. But Hermoso was called for a handball inside the box just four minutes later, leading to a Porto penalty that was dispatched by Mateus Uribe to tie the score at 1–1.

Seven whole minutes passed until Griezmann’s match-winner. The French striker waited at the back post to turn in the Winner after Axel Witsel flicked on a last-ditch corner, leading to a Furious Celebration that included manager Diego Simeone. The goal is the latest-recorded goal in the Champions League (not including extra time) since Opta began keeping the stat in 2003–04.

The second half was originally given nine minutes of stoppage time after six Yellows and a red card were issued—three red cards were issued in December’s group stage meeting from last year.

And the Fireworks may not be over: The Clubs will meet once again in the Champions League group-stage finale Nov. 1 in Oporto.

