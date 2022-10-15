Atlas Experiences sponsors Lahaina Junior Golf tournament | News, Sports, Jobs

KAANAPALI — Atlas Experiences LLC, a promotional and experiential event company, recently Sponsored a golf tournament for Lahaina Junior Golf Association members and their guardians.

Atlas, through its partnership with the Texas Lottery, Pollard Banknote and the Hyatt Regency Resort in Maui, was here executing the Hawaii Dream Getaway Experience for 1,000 guests.

While holding the event on the island, Atlas created a fun Community Social Responsibility component for the Maui community, as part of the company’s mission to give back to the local areas where their events are being held.

“The opportunity for a small business to give back to the community is truly unique and gratifying. My vision is to explore ways to support and impact the communities and destinations that host our promotional events,” said Derek Gwaltney, founder & CEO of Atlas Experiences

Atlas and the Lahaina Junior Golf Association executed a golf tournament for the association’s members and their Guardians on Sept. 25 at the Royal Kaanapali Golf Course.

Lahaina Junior Golf Association is a local nonprofit organization whose programs support the diversity, inclusion and accessibility for all of Maui’s children who have a curiosity and passion for the sport of golf.

Lahaina Junior Golf Association looks to teach life skills through the game of golf.

This tournament created a unique opportunity for members to continue to become more familiar with the sport, while playing on one of the top-rated courses on the island.