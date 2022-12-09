Atlantic Sun, WAC Football Schools Set to Merge, Jump to FBS per Report

The Atlantic Sun and the WAC of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) have agreed to merge and form a 10-member football-only conference and make the jump to the FBS, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Once the move is finalized, the member schools will form the 11th FBS conference.

This would be the first time since 1999, when the Mountain West was formed, that a new conference would join the FBS.

WAC football members Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, Utah Tech, Southern Utah and Tarleton State will join Atlantic Sun members Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Central Arkansas and North Alabama to form the newly-merged FBS conference. There is currently not a name for the new conference, but it is being referred to in the planning process as “ASUN-WAC Football.”

