Atlantic Sturgeon art along the Appomattox River Trail

TRI-CITIES — Remember when 200+ fish sculptures popped up in Richmond over 20 years ago? The public art project Coordinated by 1708 Gallery promoted the Resurgence of rockfish in the Chesapeake Bay. The idea was based on other successful projects: cows in Chicago, Mermaids in Norfolk and horses in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Next year, varied art installations representing the Atlantic Sturgeon will be on display along the Appomattox River Trail [ART]. CultureWorks Tri-Cities Program Manager, Daniel Jones of Petersburg, is bringing to life a conservation effort started years ago in the Hopewell-Prince George area of ​​Virginia.

“The effort was to bring back a healthy population of Atlantic Sturgeon to the James and Appomattox Rivers by improving the spawning grounds and water quality,” Jones said.

Today, the James River Association provides river excursions where people can see these Magnificent Creatures when they breach. Jones organized a public art project “Art on the ART” to celebrate and increase awareness about the ongoing effort to protect Sturgeon and their habitat.

Atlantic Sturgeon

The Atlantic Sturgeon is a member of the family Acipenseridae and along with other Sturgeon is sometimes considered a living fossil. Atlantic Sturgeon live in rivers and coastal waters from Canada to Florida. Hatched in the freshwater of rivers, Atlantic Sturgeon head out to sea as sub-adults, and return to their Birthplace to spawn, or lay eggs, when they reach adulthood.

‘Art on the ART’

The goal of the project is to create public art for the enjoyment and pride of the local community as well as to raise awareness of Friends of the Lower Appomattox River [FOLAR]a local non-profit organization with a mission, “to conserve and protect the Appomattox River for all to enjoy.”

