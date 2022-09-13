Atlantic Coast Conference Announces 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule

PITTSBURGH – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule Tuesday afternoon with Pitt hosting five weekend ACC contests at the Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers open conference play Friday, Dec. 2 at NC State and will again be on the road for a Tuesday, Dec. 20 contest against Syracuse. Pitt welcomes 2022 NCAA Tournament finalist North Carolina to the Petersen Events Center just before the start of the new year. The Matchup with the Tar Heels will be either Dec. 30 or Dec. 31.

Pitt will also host Virginia (Tuesday, Jan. 3), Clemson (Saturday, Jan. 7), Florida State (Saturday, Jan. 21), Wake Forest (Wednesday, Jan. 25), Miami (Saturday, Jan. 28) , Louisville (Tuesday, Feb. 7), Boston College (Tuesday, Feb. 14), Georgia Tech (Tuesday, Feb. 21) and Syracuse (Saturday, Feb. 25) at the Petersen Events Center during the 2022-23 season.

The Panthers’ road slate includes trips to Duke (Wednesday, Jan. 11), Georgia Tech (Saturday, Jan. 14), Louisville (Wednesday, Jan. 18), North Carolina (Wednesday, Feb. 1), Florida State (Saturday , Feb. 11), Virginia Tech (Saturday, Feb. 18), Notre Dame (Wednesday, March 1), and Miami (Saturday, March 4).

Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets start as low as $280 and are available to purchase. Mini-plan packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets will be available at a later date.

Schedule Notes

Pitt will play five home games in the month of January

Pitt has two three-game home stands in conference play (Dec. 30 – Jan. 7 & Jan. 21 – 28)

Pitt opens conference play with back-to-back road games … the Panthers also close out ACC play with consecutive road contests

Pitt’s bye is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 4-5

Pitt has Saturday home games against Clemson (Jan. 7), Florida State (Jan. 21), Miami (Jan. 28), and Syracuse (Feb. 25)

The Panthers have just one weekend home game in February and March combined

Head Coach Jeff Capel enters his fifth season at the helm of the Pitt Basketball program with his most experienced team by a large margin. The 2022-23 version of the Panthers has already combined to play 631 career games, 159 more games played than last season’s roster and 300 more games than the roster from Capel’s first season at Pitt.

Headlining the Veteran group is a backcourt rotation that features four players with 100 or more games played at the Division I level. Fifth-year senior Jamarius Burton leads the group with 120 games played, while Marquette transfers Greg Elliott brings a resume filled with 114 games played. Nike Sibande Returns after missing all of last season with a knee injury looking to build on his resume of 103 starts over 111 career games.

Nelly Cummings enters his final season of Eligibility with 109 games (78 starts) in his career.

The backcourt quartet has been productive throughout their career with Sibande (1,570), Cummings (1,112) and Burton (1,003) each scoring over 1,000 career points, while Elliott has made 94 three-point field goals and is shooting 40.9 percent (94-of -230) from beyond the arc for his career.

Pitt also added a veteran forward Blake Hinson , who started 58 of 60 games over his first two seasons at Ole Miss. The 6-7, 255-pound forward is averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with 91 three-point field goals for his career.

The Panthers also return leading scorer and rebounds John Hugley IV (14.8 ppg., 7.9 rpg.), William Jeffress (47 games/20 starts), Nate Santos (25 games/6 starts) and walk-on Aidan Fisch (six games).