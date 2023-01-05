Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s ninth pop-up art project to debut next week

Press staff reports



The Atlantic City Arts Foundation will hold a reception Jan. 13 as it launches its ninth ARTeriors AC project.

The reception will be from 5 to 9 pm at 2022 Baltic Ave. in Tanger Outlets The Walk.

The project transforms unused or neglected spaces into pop-up art exhibitions, using the work of local artists. ARTeriors AC’s first launch took place on Tennessee Avenue in 2015.

“ARTeriors AC presents a unique creative challenge to artists, offering the opportunity to repurpose found materials and unconventional locations to create imaginative art installations in a high-intensity environment where artists have just two weeks to Transform their spaces,” said Kate O’Malley, the Arts Foundation’s interim executive director.

Tickets are $30 for the opening reception and can be found at atlanticcityartsfoundation.org. The exhibit will run from Jan. 19 Thu Feb. 19. For more information on how to view the exhibit, visit the foundation website.