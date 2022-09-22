Atlantic 10 Reveals 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule

Newport News, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Revealed its 2022-23 conference schedule for all 15 members on Thursday afternoon, comprised of a 16-game slate with two home-and-home series for each school. No times have been announced yet, just dates and opponents. Click on the schedule link above for more information.

The Rams will kick off the new campaign on New Years Day at home on CBS Sports Network against Davidson, bookending the entire slate with the Wildcats and wrapping up the regular season down in North Carolina on Saturday, February 25th. Fordham will remain home to host VCU on Wednesday, January 4thbefore heading out to Dayton on January 8th for another CBS Sports Network game, and then playing at George Washington on January 11th in midweek.

Returning home afterwards to host Duquesne and Massachusetts on the 14thth and 18th is next up before a short road trip down to Saint Joseph’s on the 22ndn.d. January then concludes at Saint Louis on the 28thth and February begins at St. Bonaventure on the 1St. Fordham will then host Loyola Chicago for the pair’s first A-10 meeting on February 4th and then play away from home for just over two weeks, first playing at UMass on the 8th and then at La Salle on the 16thth with the team’s bye week sandwiched between.

Fordham will then host George Mason on the 19thth and Rhode Island is the 22ndn.d for Senior Day before concluding at Davidson. The 2023 Atlantic 10 Championship will be the first week of March and will take place once again at CHASE Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

The Rams recently announced their non-conference schedule, as well, which you can view here.

Fordham finished 2021-22 with an 18-11 overall record, 8-6 in league play, and earned a sixth WNIT berth in the past 10 years. Anna DeWolfe was named to the All-Conference First Team and became the first Ram to be named a WBCA All-America Honorable mention twice. New addition and current fifth year Asiah Dingle earned a spot on the Third Team, while Kaitlyn Downey became the program’s first multi-time All-Academic honoree. The Rams return four of last year’s five starts, welcome four freshmen to the program, and announced the addition of Graduate transfer and reigning NEC Defensive Player of the Year Jada Dapa .

