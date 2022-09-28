Atlantic 10 Play Rolls On For Women’s Soccer Against Duquesne, At St. Bonaventure

University of Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 13 & 14 Massachusetts (2-5-5 Overall, 1-2-2 Atlantic 10) vs. Duquesne (4-4-1 Overall, 2-1-1 Atlantic 10) | Massachusetts at St. Bonaventure (2-4-5 Overall, 0-4-0 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Thursday, Sept. 29 / 2 pm | Sunday, Oct. 2 / 1 p.m Location Amherst, Mass. (Rudd Field) | St. Bonaventure, NY (Marra Athletics Field Complex) Watch Duquesne (ESPN+) | St. Bonaventure (ESPN+) Live Statistics Duquesne | St. Bonaventure Twitter @UMassWSoccer Instagram UMass Women’s Soccer Facebook UMass Women’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team continues Atlantic 10 play this week Tomorrow at Rudd Field against Duquesne before a Sunday afternoon kick at St. Bonaventure. Both matchups will be streamed live on ESPN+.

New Kick Time

The Minutewomen match up against the Dukes Tomorrow at Rudd Field with the new kick time of 2 pm

LB On Track

Graduate forward Lauren Bonavita is one goal away from moving into the top-10 all-time at UMass in career goals scored with 30. This season, Bonavita Ranks sixth nationally in total goals with nine and Ranks inside the top-20 in the country in goals per game at 1.38.

Last Week’s Action

The Minutewomen picked up a 1-1 draw at Saint Joseph’s last Thursday behind a Bonavita goal in the 53rd minute. UMass finished with an 11 to five shot advantage in the draw while allowing just two shots on target. The Minutewomen fell to Dayton 2-1 on Sunday, making a second half push with an Ashley Lamond goal in the 49th minute.

Massachusetts Leaders

Bonavita leads the Minutewomen in goals with nine and points with 18 through the first 12 games of action. Midfielder Ella Curry has added two goals while Lamond has dished out a tied for team-high two assists as one of five Minutewomen to record multiple assists.

Looking Ahead

UMass takes a break from midweek action following the pair of games this week and resumes play on Sunday, Oct. 9 at home against nationally ranked Saint Louis. The Minutewomen follow with road contests at George Washington and Loyola before returning home for the regular season finale against Fordham on Oct. 23.