Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Media Day Set for Thursday, Oct. 13

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference will return to an in-person media day on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, with all 15 A-10 coaches attending and live shows for fans to tune into.

A-10 Live will return to ESPN+ with Mike Corey as host. All 15 coaches will appear on the live show, as will Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade. The full schedule for A-10 Live on ESPN+ is listed below.

10:10 am – Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade

10:30 am – Anthony Grant (Dayton), Chris Caputo (George Washington), Frank Martin (Massachusetts)

11:00 am – Matt McKillop (Davidson), Keith Dambrot (Duquesne), Mike Rhoades (VCU)

11:30 am – Keith Urgo (Fordham), Chris Mooney (Richmond), Mark Schmidt (St. Bonaventure)

Noon – Fran Dunphy (La Salle), Archie Miller (Rhode Island), Travis Ford (Saint Louis)

12:30 pm – Kim English (George Mason), Drew Valentine (Loyola Chicago), Billy Lange (Saint Joseph’s)

Media day will also feature additional live elements as part of a podcast and social media activation throughout the day. Additional information, schedules and live links will be published once finalized.

Barclays Center will be the site of the home of the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship, March 7-12. This will mark the seventh time the iconic Brooklyn arena has been slated to host the league’s signature event.