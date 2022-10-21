Atlantic 10, Field of 68 Partner for A-10 Insider Men’s Basketball Podcast

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference and the Field of 68 Network have partnered to create the A-10 Insider Podcast, a dedicated A-10 podcast Hosted by longtime college basketball analysts Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google through Anchor, the free podcast will cover the entire season, beginning with a live show at Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Media Day on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Barclays Center. In all, there will be 20 episodes of the podcast which will average approximately 30 minutes. The podcast will also be linked on Atlantic10.com.

The show will feature 1-on-1 conversations with coaches, players and Atlantic 10 administrators. There will also be college basketball roundtables with a mix of coaches and players on current national topics including name, image and likeness (NIL), and the NCAA transfer portal.

Field of 68 was formed in 2020 as the media landscape began to shift away from some of the traditional large sports media enterprises. Dauster, who had previously worked with NBC Sports, expanding their college basketball coverage, and Goodman, a longtime Writer for Fox Sports, CBS Sports and Stadium, partnered to form the Field of 68, which quickly grew to be one of the preeminent college basketball media groups, with over a dozen podcasts and an email newsletter that is approaching 10,000 subscribers.