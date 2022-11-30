Atlantic 10 Basketball Trophy to Tour Conference Campuses this Season

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference basketball Trophy will be on tour this season. The league will send the Trophy to each A-10 campus throughout the season.

The unique, distinctive trophy, which the league has used since 2012 for both its men’s and women’s basketball championships, will travel to 13 of the 15 campuses beginning Wednesday with George Washington and concluding in March with Saint Louis.

Fans will be able to take Photographs with the Trophy and are encouraged to participate in the tour on social media by sharing their photos with the hashtag #A10TROPHYTOUR.

The schedule of games associated with the tour are listed below: