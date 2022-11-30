Atlantic 10 Basketball Trophy to Tour Conference Campuses this Season

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference basketball Trophy will be on tour this season. The league will send the Trophy to each A-10 campus throughout the season.

The unique, distinctive trophy, which the league has used since 2012 for both its men’s and women’s basketball championships, will travel to 13 of the 15 campuses beginning Wednesday with George Washington and concluding in March with Saint Louis.

Fans will be able to take Photographs with the Trophy and are encouraged to participate in the tour on social media by sharing their photos with the hashtag #A10TROPHYTOUR.

The schedule of games associated with the tour are listed below:

Day Date Visitor Mold
Wed November 30 South Carolina George Washington
Sat December 10 Drexel La Salle
Sat. December 31 Richmond George Mason
Sat January 7 Davidson VCU
Fri January 13 VCU Dayton
Wed January 18 Saint Louis Loyola Chicago
Wed January 25 Richmond UMass
Support January 31 VCU Davidson
Sun February 5 La Salle Saint Joseph’s
Sat February 11 St. Bonaventure Duquesne
Sun February 19 George Washington St Bonaventure
Sat February 25 Rhode Island Fordham
Fri March 3 Dayton Saint Louis

