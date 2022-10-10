Atlantic 10 basketball preseason rankings led by Dayton

As part of its 2022–23 men’s basketball preseason coverage, Sports Illustrated is Rolling out previews for each of the top 10 conferences. First up is the Atlantic 10.

So much of success in college basketball is determined by investment, and recent moves throughout the Atlantic 10 show a league invested in big-time success on the hardwood. Look no further than the caliber of coaches (and the money committed to them) brought in this offseason. The headliners are Frank Martin, who coached South Carolina to a Final Four and is in at UMass; Archie Miller, who takes over at Rhode Island with a résumé that includes an Elite Eight while at Dayton; and Fran Dunphy, a Legend in Philadelphia who took the La Salle job. But it goes beyond those three. Two extremely well-regarded young coaches in Drew Valentine and Kim English ply their trade in this league, and some of the league’s best programs (VCU, Dayton, Saint Louis) all have had stability at the top. All this is a recipe for success: At-large bids, NCAA tournament wins and more.

