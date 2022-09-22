Atlantic 10 Announces Women’s Basketball Schedule & Television Selections

Women’s Basketball | September 22, 2022

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference released its 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule and television selections on Thursday.

La Salle will open up its A-10 slate at home in Tom Gola Arena on New Year’s Eve against cross-town rival Saint Joseph’s.

The Explorers will then take its first road trip down south to visit Davidson on Jan. 5 followed by a Trek up north to face Rhode Island on Jan. 8 for a televised Matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Other home contests for the Explorers include weekday games against George Mason (Jan. 11) and Fordham (Feb. 16). La Salle will host four more Saturday contests including a regular-season ending matchup with VCU (Feb. 25) and games against George Washington (Jan. 14), St. Bonaventure (Jan. 28) and Massachusetts (Feb. 4). The Explorers only other home game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 against Duquesne.

La Salle will face St. Joe’s for a second time on Jan. 18 before making the Inaugural trip to play the conference’s most recent addition, Loyola Chicago, on Jan. 22. The Blue & Gold will also visit VCU (Feb. 1), Richmond (Feb. 8), Saint Louis (Feb. 19) and Dayton (Feb. 22).

The Explorers will begin their season with three-straight road games starting on Nov. 7 before returning for the home opener at Tom Gola Arena against Drexel on Nov. 15. Season tickets are on sale now – purchase by visiting goexplorers.com/tickets or calling 215-951-1999.