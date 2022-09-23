Atlanta’s first Inaugural Art Week spotlights the city’s thriving art Ecosystem – WABE

Atlanta’s first-ever Inaugural Art Week promises to be a celebration of Atlanta’s rich and vibrant visual arts and culture scene. With over 20 participating art institutions, galleries and cultural organizations, Art Week will spotlight and unify the city’s thriving art ecosystem. The four-day event takes place Sept. 29 – Oct. 2. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by Art Week founder, art advisor and art writer Kendra Walker to talk about the week’s events and opportunities.

Walker explained her main goal — drawing in art professionals from other cities and international markets to Atlanta, and spreading recognition of the city’s art culture and talent. She’s already looking forward and planning ahead for the coming years’ Art Weeks.

“So what does that look like for 2023? It looks like creating programming that, A, is attractive to Atlanta and represents Atlanta very well, but also … is enticing to people from out of town. Ideally, I would love to have other galleries come into town and really experience what we have to offer here. I would love to get more writers into town,” said Walker. “I think that is what’s going to help continue to grow and elevate Atlanta’s current art community.