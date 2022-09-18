Atlanta’s Elevate 2022: Open Spaces spotlights LGBTQ artists and all visual, performing arts

ATLANTA (WUPA) — The City of Atlanta’s annual Elevate 2022 festival kicked off with an art exhibition showcasing the work of local LGBTQ artists.

The walls inside the Mayor’s Pride exhibit on the second floor of Atlanta City Hall are laced with creativity and inclusivity. The art exhibit is part of the Elevate 2022: Open Spaces festival.

“Elevate is a public art program that’s run through the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and our LGBTQ exhibit is just one of the many exhibits, so it encompasses all different forms of art in all different communities,” said the Mayor’s Office Director of LGBTQ Affairs Malik Brown.

The exhibit celebrates LGBTQ culture and themes by spotlighting more than 30 pieces of art created by several LGBTQ artists, including Stan Clark.

“I got started as an artist the way most kids do. I picked up a pack and crayons and some paper,” Clark said, explaining how he never put them down.

Atlanta’s Elevate 2022 Open Spaces festival City of Atlanta



The journey brought him from South Carolina to several cities in Georgia, and ultimately, to Atlanta, the city he calls home.

His works include paper drawings, illustrative arts, fine art for galleries, illustrations for publications, game design, and the list goes on.

Clark described his work displayed in the exhibit entitled “Skyy, Can You Feel Me,” calling it a “riff on a Greek myth.” He said it’s a depiction of Zeus intimately interacting with mortals as a queer god, and he explained how the work unveils an aspect of art that has long been hidden throughout history.

Along with the additional Elevate art exhibits displayed around the city, the public can attend several events throughout the festival.

“The Elevate Art Program is representing all different cultures, mediums of art, so from visual arts to performing arts,” Brown said. “During Mayor Dickens’ campaign, you heard a lot about his commitment to the arts community, and this is just another promise that he’s delivering on,” he said.

“It means the world,” said Clark. “It’s one thing to show art in galleries, and it’s one thing to sell art to collectors to fill up beautiful homes, but it’s another thing to make art that is part of the fabric of the city that you live in.”

It’s also another thing to have the city and the public celebrate and embrace the art.

The festival continues through October 16, and the art exhibit will remain open through October 21.

For more information on Elevate 2022: Open Spaces, click here. (https://www.elevateatart.com/)