Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Orlando Magic (11-20) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on Monday, December 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSFL. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Magic
- The 113.9 points per game the Hawks put up are just 1.1 more points than the Magic give up (112.8).
- Atlanta is 12-6 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- Orlando is 9-8 when giving up fewer than 113.9 points.
- The Magic score 6.1 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (115.0).
- When it scores more than 115.0 points, Orlando is 4-3.
- Atlanta has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Hawks make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 9-5 overall.
- The Magic’s 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.
- Orlando has compiled a 7-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads active Hawks’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 27.0 points and distributing 9.9 assists.
- Clint Capela puts up 12.1 points per game while adding 12.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Hawks.
- Young leads the active Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dejounte Murray Picks pockets to the tune of 1.8 takeaways per game, while Capela collects 1.3 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero’s statline this season includes 22.0 points, 3.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Bol Bol puts up 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
- Terrence Ross is dependable from deep with 1.5 made Threes per game.
- Bol collects 1.7 blocks per game, while Banchero averages 0.9 steals per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/9/2022
|
Nets
|
L 120-116
|
Away
|
12/11/2022
|
Bulls
|
W 123-122
|
Mold
|
12/12/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
L 128-103
|
Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Magic
|
L 135-124
|
Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 125-106
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/9/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 113-109
|
Mold
|
12/11/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 111-99
|
Mold
|
12/14/2022
|
Hawks
|
W 135-124
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Celtics
|
W 117-109
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Celtics
|
W 95-92
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
