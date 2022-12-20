Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Orlando Magic (11-20) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on Monday, December 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSFL. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Magic

The 113.9 points per game the Hawks put up are just 1.1 more points than the Magic give up (112.8).

Atlanta is 12-6 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Orlando is 9-8 when giving up fewer than 113.9 points.

The Magic score 6.1 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (115.0).

When it scores more than 115.0 points, Orlando is 4-3.

Atlanta has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.

The Hawks make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 9-5 overall.

The Magic’s 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.

Orlando has compiled a 7-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads active Hawks’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 27.0 points and distributing 9.9 assists.

Clint Capela puts up 12.1 points per game while adding 12.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Hawks.

Young leads the active Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dejounte Murray Picks pockets to the tune of 1.8 takeaways per game, while Capela collects 1.3 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero’s statline this season includes 22.0 points, 3.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Bol Bol puts up 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Terrence Ross is dependable from deep with 1.5 made Threes per game.

Bol collects 1.7 blocks per game, while Banchero averages 0.9 steals per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2022 Nets L 120-116 Away 12/11/2022 Bulls W 123-122 Mold 12/12/2022 Grizzlies L 128-103 Away 12/14/2022 Magic L 135-124 Away 12/16/2022 Hornets W 125-106 Away 12/19/2022 Magic – Mold 12/21/2022 Bulls – Mold 12/23/2022 Pistons – Mold 12/27/2022 Pacers – Away 12/28/2022 Nets – Mold 12/30/2022 Lakers – Mold

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2022 Raptors W 113-109 Mold 12/11/2022 Raptors W 111-99 Mold 12/14/2022 Hawks W 135-124 Mold 12/16/2022 Celtics W 117-109 Away 12/18/2022 Celtics W 95-92 Away 12/19/2022 Hawks – Away 12/21/2022 Rockets – Away 12/23/2022 Spurs – Mold 12/27/2022 Lakers – Mold 12/28/2022 Pistons – Away 12/30/2022 Wizards – Mold

