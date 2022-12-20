Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Orlando Magic (11-20) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on Monday, December 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSFL. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

