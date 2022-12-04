Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young vs. Nate McMillan: Feud Forming? – NBA Tracker

DEC 4 TRAE YOUNG, NATE MCMILLAN FEUD FORMING?

Following the Atlanta Hawks’ win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, All-Star point guard Trae Young began experiencing shoulder soreness.

According to The Athletic, Young and head Coach Nate McMillan had an exchange during Friday’s shootaround that led to the All-Star not attending their game against the Denver Nuggets that evening.

McMillan said that Young did not play Friday due to a “miscommunication” but that the two had come to an understanding before Sunday’s practice. Young participated in practice and will play Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

