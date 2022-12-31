Atlanta Hawks Star Fined $25,000

It’s Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks lost 108-107 to the Brooklyn Nets at home.

During the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic kicked a ball into the stands, and the NBA has announced (on Friday) that he has been fined $25,000 for the incident.

NBA Communications: “Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has been fined $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the Spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”

Bogdanovic is in his third season with the Hawks, and he has helped them make the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

In his first season with the franchise, they made the Eastern Conference Finals, and last season they won their way through the play-in tournament but lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Currently, the former 27th-overall pick is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 12 games.

He is also shooting an impressive 42.2% from the three-point range (on 8.5 attempts per contest).

The Hawks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena on Friday night, and they came into the Matchup as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 17-18 in 35 games and a solid 11-7 in 18 at home in Atlanta.

Over the last ten games, the Hawks have gone 4-6, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Before joining the Hawks, Bogdanovic spent the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings.