Atlanta Hawks Star Fined $25,000

It’s Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks lost 108-107 to the Brooklyn Nets at home.

During the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic kicked a ball into the stands, and the NBA has announced (on Friday) that he has been fined $25,000 for the incident.

NBA Communications: “Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has been fined $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the Spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”

