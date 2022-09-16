Atlanta Hawks Sign Guard Malik Ellison

Signed a 10-Day Contract with Atlanta Last Season

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of guard Malik Ellison. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Ellison, the son of Savannah native and former No. 1 overall pick Pervis Ellison, appeared in 40 total games (14 starts) with the College Park Skyhawks during the 2021-22 NBA G League season, averaging 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 24.9 minutes (.471 FG%, .383 3FG%, .754 FT%). They signed a 10-day contract with Atlanta on Dec. 25, 2021, becoming one of six Skyhawks to earn an NBA Call-Up last season.

The 6-6 guard saw action in four NBA 2K23 Summer League contests and two Salt Lake City Summer League matches, suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers. In total, he appeared in six games (three starts), notching 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 19.1 minutes (.625 FG%, 1.000 FT%).