Atlanta Hawks Sign Guard Jarrett Culver to Two-Way Contract

Well. 6 Pick in 2019 NBA Draft Brings Three Years of Experience to Atlanta

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Jarrett Culver to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Culver comes to Atlanta from the Memphis Grizzlies where he appeared in 37 games this past season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes. The 6-6 guard saw action in three postseason games with the Grizzlies, tallying 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 7.3 minutes.

He also saw action in four games (all starts) with the Memphis Hustle, NBA G League affiliate of the Grizzlies, notching 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 33.1 minutes.

Drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Culver’s draft rights were traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 6, 2019. Over his three-year career, the Lubbock, Texas native has suited up for the Timberwolves (2019-21) and Grizzlies ( 2021-22), appearing in 134 games (42 starts), averaging 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.5 minutes (.401 FG%).

Culver played collegiately at Texas Tech for two seasons (2017-19), seeing action in 75 games (58 starts), registering 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes (.459 FG%, .341 3FG% , .687 FT%).

The 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year led the Red Raiders to the 2019 NCAA Championship Game as a sophomore, their first-ever Final Four and Championship game appearance, en route to being named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team.