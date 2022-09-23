Atlanta Hawks Sign Guard Armoni Brooks

Former College Park Skyhawk Owns Two Years of NBA Experience

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of guard Armoni Brooks. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Brooks appeared in 54 games (11 starts) during the 2021-22 season with Houston (41 games) and Toronto (13 games), tallying 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.6 minutes. He also appeared in four playoff games with the Raptors. Brooks saw action in two contests with the College Park Skyhawks before earning an NBA Call-Up to Toronto, averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in 29.6 minutes (.406 FG%, .444 3FG%) .

Undrafted in 2019, the 6-3 guard signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets on April 3, 2021, appearing in 20 games (five starts), notching 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes (.406 FG %). He put in a career-high 24 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2021 and pulled down a career-best 10 rebounds against the Utah Jazz on April 21, 2021.

In total, Brooks has seen action in 74 games (16 starts) over two NBA seasons, averaging 6.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.4 minutes.

Brooks, who appeared in four preseason games with Atlanta during the 2019-20 campaign, has appeared in 60 NBA G League contests, suiting up for College Park (2019-20, 2021-22) and Rio Grande Valley, affiliate of the Houston Rockets (2020-21).

The Round Rock, Texas native owns NBA G League averages of 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.6 minutes (.440 FG%, .392 3FG%, .860 FT%). The 2017-18 American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year, Brooks played collegiately at Houston from 2016-19, appearing in 100 games (40 starts), recording 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes (.415 FG%, .397 3FG%, .711 FT%).