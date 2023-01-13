Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins Trade Price Shrinking; Should Dallas Mavs Call New York Knicks About Cam Reddish? – NBA Rumor Tracker

JAN 13 Collins price lowered; Mavs-Knicks trade idea

Earlier this week, one report stated that the Atlanta Hawks were looking to get a return similar to what the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert last summer when it comes to potentially trading John Collins. According to a report from USA Today on Friday, that might not be the case after all.

The Hawks are willing to move forward John Collins for a shooting big, which is … what Collins is. Or used to be. Collins shot 40.1% on 3-pointers in 2019-20, 39.9% the following season and 36.4% last season. But he’s just at 22.9% this season.

There is a market for Collins, and that includes Utah, Brooklyn and Dallas.

