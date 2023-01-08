Atlanta Hawks Guaranteeing Salaries of Vit Krejci & Tyrese Martin

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Atlanta Hawks’ plans leading up to the trade deadline. A few questions were answered today, as we learned that the team plans to guarantee the salaries of Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin.

Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the news. Players with non-guaranteed deals must be released by today so that they can clear waivers before the January 10 deadline.

