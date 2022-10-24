Atlanta Hawks Foundation Provides Additional Support to BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program

Hawks Celebrate ‘Kid’s Night’ by Spotlighting BlazeSports America with Halftime Scrimmage and Check Presentation

ATLANTA – As part of the Celebration for ‘Kid’s Night’, the Atlanta Hawks announced additional support for BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program to assist with items such as practice facility expenses, athlete travel support, team uniforms and equipment repair.

During Halftime of the game against Charlotte, the Hawks Basketball Development Department presented a $20,000 donation on behalf of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation to BlazeSports America Executive Director Dawn Churi. Nearly 60 youth athletes, coaches and parents from the Jr. Hawks team attended Sunday’s game, with the athletes participating in a scrimmage on the Hawks’ court during halftime.

“We are excited to continue this amazing partnership with BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program,” said Babul. “By providing this support, we hope that these Athletes can fully enjoy and focus on playing the game they love.”

Last week, the Hawks were recognized at BlazeSports America’s ‘Triumph of the Human Spirit Awards’ as the ‘Volunteer Organization of the Year.’ The BlazeSports ‘Triumph of the Human Spirit Awards’ Gala honored those who have made a significant impact through Adaptive sport and recreation.

These Awards pay tribute to the individuals, groups and organizations who demonstrate qualities beyond Athletic achievement such as leadership, a positive attitude and who inspire, motivate and truly epitomize the Triumph of the Human Spirit.

“We are thrilled and honored to continue our relationship with the Atlanta Hawks,” said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. “The Hawks have provided immeasurable contributions to Blaze over the past few years and this year we honored them and their remarkable contributions at our Triumph of the Human Spirit event with the Volunteer Organization of the Year Award. There is no organization that deserves the recognition more and we are looking forward to furthering our relationship this year and in the years to come.”

BlazeSports America’s Atlanta Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program is one of the nation’s fastest-growing and most successful youth wheelchair basketball programs in the Southeast. Youth Athletes aged seven to 18 years old can participate in this seven-month program, which is part of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA).

The Atlanta Hawks and Hawks Foundation have supported the BlazeSports America Wheelchair Basketball Team since 2013. The Atlanta Hawks Foundation’s mission is to increase access for metro Atlanta’s youth to play, grow and learn life and leadership skills through basketball.