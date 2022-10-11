Atlanta Hawks Exercise Contract Options on Okongwu and Johnson

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the fourth-year (2023-24) contract option on Onyeka Okongwu along with the third-year (2023-24) option on Jalen Johnson, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Entering his third season with the Hawks, Okongwu averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists in 20.7 minutes in 2021-22 (.690 FG%, .727 FT%), appearing in 48 games (six starts). He scored in double figures 17 times, pulled down 10-or-more rebounds twice and led the team in rebounding five times.

Okongwu’s 1.3 blocks per game marked the fourth-highest average by a second-year Hawks player since at least the 1973-74 season. He recorded at least one block in seven straight games three times, tying Clint Capela (twice) for the longest streak by a Hawk last season. In five games (one start) during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he put in 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 21.6 minutes (.563 FG%, .800 FT%).

As a Rookie in 2020-21, Okongwu averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes, appearing in 50 games (four starts). He scored in double digits seven times, compiled 10-or-more rebounds twice and recorded two double-doubles. In 18 games off the bench during Atlanta’s postseason run to the Eastern Conference Finals, he averaged 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.2 minutes (.548 FG%, .667 FT%).

Okongwu was selected by the Hawks sixth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In his Rookie campaign in 2021-22, Johnson played in 22 games off the bench for Atlanta, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.5 minutes (.537 FG%, .714 FT%), scoring in double figures twice.