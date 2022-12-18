Atlanta Hawks December Mailbag: Trae Youn, Nate McMillan, & More

We are over one-third through the NBA regular season, and the Atlanta Hawks have not lived up to expectations. Of course, a 15-15 record does not doom the teams’ chances, but it feels eerily reminiscent of last season.

Christmas is one week from today, which many call the Unofficial start of the NBA season. Now is the perfect time for our monthly mailbag. I appreciate everyone who submitted questions.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button