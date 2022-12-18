Atlanta Hawks December Mailbag: Trae Youn, Nate McMillan, & More

We are over one-third through the NBA regular season, and the Atlanta Hawks have not lived up to expectations. Of course, a 15-15 record does not doom the teams’ chances, but it feels eerily reminiscent of last season.

Christmas is one week from today, which many call the Unofficial start of the NBA season. Now is the perfect time for our monthly mailbag. I appreciate everyone who submitted questions.

So far, what letter grade would you give the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray duo?

The honest answer is an I for incomplete because Dejounte Murray has missed time with an ankle injury, and Trae Young has not been himself this season. However, I will give the backcourt a grade of a B.

Atlanta’s advanced stats are all better when Murray and Young are on the court at the same time. As many expected, Murray makes up for Young’s defensive shortcomings on the perimeter. We just need Young to return the favor on offense.

Do you see the weaknesses of this team as more systematic or a lack of chemistry between key players?

Atlanta’s struggles are caused by both of those factors and more. But to answer your question, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan’s system is more to blame than any lack of chemistry.

McMillan has never been big on making in-game adjustments – he prefers teaching simplicity (clear, calm, connected). On offense, there is not enough ball movement or player moment (Atlanta is last in passes and 28th in assist percentage).

To McMillan and his staff’s credit, the defense has improved a lot this season. Coach Mike Longabardi was brought in to serve as the defensive coordinator and has done a good job.

Is there any possibility we can run a traditional offense that starts in the post and works back out to the perimeter?

I’m afraid the days of dumping the ball into the paint and letting the center cook are over. Like most teams, Atlanta tries to get the ball to their big men as they’re streaking towards the basket (sometimes two post players at a time).

Is there any way we could mix and match plays, training, and preparation that was successful in Atlanta Hawks history?

Atlanta does not have much winning history to point to outside of the Mike Budenholzer era. The team could address play-calling and preparation with the coach.

What should we make of the Hawks player development or lack thereof? If ownership wants to be cheap, it would seem that should be a bigger priority.

Atlanta works at player development. We see it before games and at practices with the likes of Nick Van Exel and Kyle Korver. Unfortunately, they do not have any Shining examples of players that have markedly improved since joining the organization.

But to your point, Atlanta’s ownership operates on a shoestring budget, so a heavy emphasis on internal development seems logical. It would be great to see Atlanta’s development system earn a reputation similar to Miami or Toronto.

Who do you think is behind the underwhelming signings the team has made recently? Ownership or front office? Half of the teams’ issue is a lack of depth.

Ownership. As soon as Atlanta pulled off the Dejounte Murray trade, they immediately went on a cost-cutting spree. The Kevin Huerter trade, signing Tyrese Martin to a full NBA contract, trading Moe Harkless, and not using their midlevel or biannual exception this offseason.

It costs more to be cheap in life. Contending teams are willing to pay the luxury tax because it equates to more winning, which generates more revenue in the long run. Atlanta’s ownership is not serious about winning this season, so fans should adjust their expectations accordingly.

If this trend so far this season continues up until closer to the trade deadline, what changes will be made? Coaching staff or roster shakeup?

The trend would have to significantly Worsen (hard to fathom) for a coaching change. Ownership is not about paying for two coaches. Also, Atlanta does not have an Assistant Coach capable of taking over midseason the way McMillan did in March 2021.

I could imagine the front office trying to move some pieces around before the February 9 trade deadline. The most likely candidate to get traded is John Collins. But Collins’ trade value has been severely diminished, and Atlanta’s goal is to get cheaper, not win more games. So I’m only being slightly hyperbolic when I say something like Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre Jr., and a future draft pick for Collins.

I saw your article about possible coaching replacements. Who would you prefer if Nate got fired? Secondly, do you see Nate realistically getting fired this season?

Thank you for plugging the article. My first choice would be former Brooklyn Nets Coach Kenny Atkinson. He is a former Budenholzer-era Assistant (check), has a proven track record of building a player development system in Brooklyn (check), and has spent the last 16 months working with the Golden State Warriors (check).

The season would have to completely fall apart for the ownership to make another coaching change. They are not serious about winning this year, so maybe they would address it next summer,