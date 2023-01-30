Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers Scouting Report

Preview

On the surface, tonight’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers looks like a matchup between two middling teams. However, there is a lot on the line in tonight’s nationally televised matchup.

Atlanta has a .500 record and is eighth in the Eastern Conference, while Portland’s sub-.500 record puts them at 12th in the Western Conference. Both teams need a win to improve their postseason outlook.

