Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns Scouting Report

Preview

The Phoenix Suns are the only other team from the 2020-21 NBA season that has suffered a fall from Grace similar to the Atlanta Hawks. While Phoenix’s off-court issues are incomparable to anything Atlanta has dealt with, both teams have sunk from contention.

Tonight’s nationally televised matchup between Phoenix and Atlanta gives both teams an opportunity to make gains in the postseason race. Phoenix, seventh in the Western Conference, and Atlanta, eighth in the Eastern Conference, have lost the luxury of losing winnable games.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button