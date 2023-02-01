Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns Scouting Report

Preview

The Phoenix Suns are the only other team from the 2020-21 NBA season that has suffered a fall from Grace similar to the Atlanta Hawks. While Phoenix’s off-court issues are incomparable to anything Atlanta has dealt with, both teams have sunk from contention.

Tonight’s nationally televised matchup between Phoenix and Atlanta gives both teams an opportunity to make gains in the postseason race. Phoenix, seventh in the Western Conference, and Atlanta, eighth in the Eastern Conference, have lost the luxury of losing winnable games.

While Phoenix is ​​the better team on paper, they are without leading scorer Devin Booker (full injury report below). That will lighten the load for Atlanta’s faulty defense who has surrendered 120+ points in seven of their last eight games.

To further complicate matters for Phoenix, Trae Young is likely to play tonight. Atlanta’s loss in Portland on Monday night was the perfect example of the team’s reliance on Young.

With the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, tonight’s game will serve as a measuring stick for both teams (and potential trade partners) to see how they stack up against a playoff-caliber opponent.

Injury Report

Phoenix’s injury report lists Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), and Jae Crowder (not with team) as out for tonight’s game.

Atlanta’s injury report lists Trae Young (ankle soreness) as probable for tonight’s game.

Television, Streaming, & Radio

Location: Footprint Center

Time: 10:00 pm EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: ESPN

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Phoenix Suns will wear their Classic Edition uniforms (purple).