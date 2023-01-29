Atlanta Falcons ‘Working’ to Hire Ex Green Bay Packers Coach Jerry Gray

The Atlanta Falcons Interviewed Green Bay Packers defensive backs Coach and pass game Coordinator Jerry Gray for their vacant defensive Coordinator position before ultimately hiring New Orleans Saints co-defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

But now, the Falcons are trying to get the best of both worlds.

Per NFL NetworkAtlanta is “working on a deal” with Gray to have him join Nielsen on the coaching staff.

