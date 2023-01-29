Atlanta Falcons ‘Working’ to Hire Ex Green Bay Packers Coach Jerry Gray

The Atlanta Falcons Interviewed Green Bay Packers defensive backs Coach and pass game Coordinator Jerry Gray for their vacant defensive Coordinator position before ultimately hiring New Orleans Saints co-defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

But now, the Falcons are trying to get the best of both worlds.

Per NFL NetworkAtlanta is “working on a deal” with Gray to have him join Nielsen on the coaching staff.

Gray, 60, helped guide the Packers to the NFL’s sixth-best pass defense this season and has history with Falcons Coach Arthur Smith, as the two worked together in 2007 and 2008 with the now-Washington Commanders.

After hiring Nielsen, who’s replacing the Retired Dean Pees, the Falcons quickly parted ways with several members of the defensive staff, including defensive line Coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers Coach Ted Monachino and defensive backs Coach Jon Hoke.

As such, Atlanta expressed interest in starting (mostly) fresh under Nielsen, as Frank Bush (inside linebackers) was the only position Coach to be retained.

Now, it appears as if the Falcons could get two of their favorite candidates from the defensive coordinator interview process, and Gray – who isn’t under contract with the Packers for 2023 – would seemingly slide into the defensive backs role previously held by Hoke.

But at the moment, Atlanta’s strictly “working” – but certainly seems to be heading towards adding Gray.

