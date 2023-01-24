Atlanta Falcons Trade for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ‘Makes Sense’ – NFL Executive

The Atlanta Falcons have been linked to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson several times in recent weeks, with insiders and oddsmakers alike putting the Dirty Birds among the most likely landing spots if Jackson is traded.

And the train just keeps on rolling.

ESPN, featuring statements from several team executives, wrote that “multiple people believe the Falcons would make sense as a destination” for Jackson should Baltimore opt to move on.

But why?

“Good running game, an offense that could be friendly to Lamar while helping him grow as a passer, big receivers with a catch radius, which he needs due to accuracy issues, young regime on an improving team looking for a quarterback solution,” an The NFL Scouting director told ESPN. “Not sure if that’s their plan, but it would make some sense.”

Atlanta finished the season ranked No. 3 league-wide in rushing yards per game with just under 160. Running back Tyler Allgeier broke a franchise Rookie record with 1,035 rushing yards, while wideout Drake London set the Falcons Rookie record with 72 receptions.

The Falcons had more players 26 years old or younger than anyone else in the NFL, speaking to the youth on the roster that’s created the identity of an “improving team.”

Notably, the Scouting director added that Atlanta is “looking for a quarterback solution” – which doesn’t seem to reflect positively on the future of Desmond Ridder, who passed for 708 yards and two touchdowns across a four-game interview at season’s end.

That’s where Jackson enters the mix – but will he?

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta Stressed their intent to keep Jackson in Baltimore for years to come, with ESPN adding that “people in the building … believe (they’re) sincere” and “some executives around the league believe the same thing.”

However, there are others who remain “skeptical,” pointing to “roadblocks in contract negotiations” such as Jackson’s request for a fully guaranteed contract.

If the Ravens are unable to reach a long-term agreement with Jackson, they’ll almost certainly use the franchise tag on him – but there’s a hang up.

Should Baltimore use the exclusive franchise tag, it’ll control Jackson’s rights but have to pay him roughly $45 million. Conversely, a non-exclusive franchise tag comes with a much lower price of $30 to $35 million … but other teams can present contracts to Jackson, although this comes with the principle that two first-round picks will be sent back to the Ravens should a deal be met.

As such, Baltimore will “probably receive offers” – and has little interest in moving Jackson to another team in the AFC. Thus, attention shifts to the NFC … where the Falcons, who hold the second-most salary cap space, become a logical option.

Consider further that Falcons Coach Arthur Smith has publicly endorsed the 25-year-old, noting there’s “only one Lamar Jackson,” and the idea of ​​Atlanta being the Ultimate Landing spot truly does make sense.

