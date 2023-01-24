Atlanta Falcons Trade for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ‘Makes Sense’ – NFL Executive

The Atlanta Falcons have been linked to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson several times in recent weeks, with insiders and oddsmakers alike putting the Dirty Birds among the most likely landing spots if Jackson is traded.

And the train just keeps on rolling.

ESPN, featuring statements from several team executives, wrote that “multiple people believe the Falcons would make sense as a destination” for Jackson should Baltimore opt to move on.

