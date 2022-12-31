Atlanta Falcons To Face Cardinals JJ Watt In Second To Last Career Game

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) are one sleep away from 2023 … and their Matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-11).

For one NFL legend, it will be one of his final games on an NFL field.

Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday morning via social media. He will play the final two games of the season and hang up his cleats after a career that will surely land him in the Hall of Fame.

