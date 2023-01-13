Atlanta Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom Receives NFL All-Pro Honors

Following the end of the Atlanta Falcons’ season, head coach Arthur Smith told the media that he believed in the foundation being built. Despite having to watch the NFL Playoffs from the comfort of their own home, the Falcons are looking forward to a potentially bright future.

One of the biggest positive takeaways from a 7-10 season, the Falcons offensive line played at a higher level than expected. One of the top performers for the Falcons up front was right guard Chris Lindstrom.

