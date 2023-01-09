Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Desmond Ridder Plays Best NFL Game In Season Finale, Scores First Two Career Touchdowns

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Legend Desmond Ridder led his team to another win on Sunday, all while posting his best NFL performance with his first two career touchdown passes.

Ridder and the Falcons beat the Buccaneers 30-17. He finished 19-of-30 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and a 108.2 passer rating. The UC record-breaker did not throw an interception in any of his four starts.

