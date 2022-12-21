Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Texts Desmond Ridder Advice After First NFL Start

The first career start for Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder did not go as planned.

On Sunday, the Falcons’ 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints saw them drop to last place in the NFC South.

Ridder revealed that he received advice from his teammate and predecessor, Marcus Mariota.

“Keep slinging it,” Mariota said to the young signal-caller after completing his first start.

Ridder completed 13 of his 26 passes for an underwhelming 97 yards after not completing any of his first four throws. Even the Rookie knows that his performance on Sunday wasn’t good enough. The result … Ridder gave himself a “C-minus-to-D” performance grade.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button