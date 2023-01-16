Atlanta Falcons Leading Lamar Jackson Sweepstakes, NFL Expert Says

The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games, including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday.

With the offseason underway, the Ravens are looking for answers on what to do with their franchise quarterback. The rumor mill on Twitter suggests that the Ravens will likely franchise tag Jackson and then trade him.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button