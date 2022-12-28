Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder ‘Took A Good Step’ In Second NFL Start

CINCINNATI — Bearcats Legend Desmond Ridder has been up and down in his opening two NFL starts, but the door is still open for him to be the Falcons’ quarterback of the future.

Head Coach Arthur Smith broke down what he is liked from Ridder during his Weekly press conference and more importantly, what he needs to show to keep the job in 2023.

“Just another step,” Smith said about what Ridder has to do in the final two games. “I thought he took a good step (against Baltimore). Thrown into the fire—go down to New Orleans, play a Veteran defense, thought he handled some situations. We had more success through the air Saturday in Baltimore against another really good defense that puts a lot of pre-snap stress on you, and I thought he handled that well for a young player and he got more comfortable in the pocket. I think we need another step here, and ultimately we need another step in the win, too. As long as he keeps making this progress, I think that’s a good sign.”

