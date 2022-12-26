Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Rumor: Sign Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill This Offseason?

With the Atlanta Falcons officially eliminated from playoff contention, focus shifts to the offseason and moves the team could make to improve for next season.

The biggest question mark for the Falcons lies at the quarterback position. Will the team stick with third-round rookie Desmond Ridder or could the team find another option?

The quarterback Carousel is expected to be extremely busy this offseason, and Ryan Tannehill is one of the Veterans riding along.

The Falcoholic Suggested the idea in a tweet earlier this weekend.

Tannehill, who will be 35 by the start of next season, has an out in his contract with the Tennessee Titans that could be explored after the team drafted Malik Willis in the draft earlier this year.

Tannehill suffered an ankle injury last week that will likely force him to miss the rest of the year. But will next season have him trading powder blue for red?

Tannehill is a natural fit for the Falcons. He has familiarity with Arthur Smith and his offense, while also having a stronger arm than Marcus Mariota, who will likely be cut this offseason with a $14.5 million cap hit.

Pairing someone like Tannehill with Ridder, whether as a backup or starter, could be beneficial for the rookie’s development.

Ideally, the team makes a bigger splash at a bigger fish in the quarterback pond, but if Lamar Jackson opts to stay with the Baltimore Ravens, Tannehill could be the consolation prize.

