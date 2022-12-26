Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Rumor: Sign Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill This Offseason?

With the Atlanta Falcons officially eliminated from playoff contention, focus shifts to the offseason and moves the team could make to improve for next season.

The biggest question mark for the Falcons lies at the quarterback position. Will the team stick with third-round rookie Desmond Ridder or could the team find another option?

The quarterback Carousel is expected to be extremely busy this offseason, and Ryan Tannehill is one of the Veterans riding along.

