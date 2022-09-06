Atlanta Dream’s Dan Padover to Serve on USA Basketball National Team Committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (September 6, 2022) – Atlanta Dream general manager Dan Padover has been chosen to serve on the USA Women’s Basketball National Team Committee.

Padover will help select the 2022 USA World Cup Team and, should the USA qualify, the 2024 US Olympic Women’s Basketball Team, during his tenure. Other members of the committee include Connecticut Sun president Jen Rizzotti as Committee Chair, South Carolina head Coach Dawn Staley, WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin, and Los Angeles Sparks Assistant Coach Seimone Augustus and Old Dominion head Coach DeLisha Milton-Jones as Athlete Representatives. .

“It is an extreme honor to be asked to work with USA Basketball and the Women’s National Team Committee,” Padover said. “I look forward to assisting Jen Rizzotti and the exceptional members on the committee in any way I can through the 2024 Olympics.”

The USA Basketball Women’s National Team Selection Committee is responsible for selecting the USA National Team pool of players. From that pool, the 12-member 2022 USA World Cup Team and the 2024 US Olympic Team will be selected.

Atlanta Dream guard and 2022 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard will also attend the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 6-12 as the team continues preparations for the 2022 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup for Women, set for September 22-October 1 in Sydney, Australia. The USA will look to win its fourth consecutive World Cup dating back to 2010. The 2022 USA Women’s National Team will be announced prior to the start of group play. As part of Group A, the US will start play Sept. 22 vs. Belgium. For more information, click here.

