Atlanta-based abstract artist Lauren Merceron relishes teaching art to the next generation – WABE

On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of Art,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes and experiences in town. This edition focuses on Lauren Merceron, an Atlanta-based artist, art teacher, and intuitive painter.

Although Merceron enjoys mixed media as a medium, she is clear about her personal artistic preferences. “I like mixed media, but I’m working mostly with acrylics. I also love painting on paper because you get so much variation with the colors,” said Merceron. Her own work is a mixture of taupes, creams, yellows, pinks, and greens and Heavily generous with ranges of deep blues.

As a budding artist, Merceron struggled in school for a long time and learned years later that she had dyslexia. She found art to be a comforting “safe place” for her and has since extended her love for art to teaching art to the next generation. “I want to always be able to provide the experience that was gifted to me to students.”