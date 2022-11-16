Atkins Golf Club Launches Sales for 2023 Season Passes

ATKINS GOLF CLUB

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois has launched sales for its 2023 season passes, as well as the popular Atkins Player Card, just in time for holiday shopping. The first full season of golf will open in March 2023, or as weather permits.

The season pass is available for $2,300 for an individual, $4,100 for a couple, and $1,000 for kids 18 and under (add-on to adult pass). The season pass includes daily green fees, reduced daily golf cart rentals, a warm-up bag of range balls, early access to sales and promotions, and invitations to exclusive season pass holder events.

For those frequent Golfers not wanting the full season pass, the Atkins Players Card is available for $400 and includes set price of $45 per round, a warm-up bag of range balls, early access to sales and promotions, and invitations to exclusive season pass holder events.

Those looking for the perfect gift for their golf-loving friends and family, can also purchase a gift card of any monetary value, which is good for golf rounds, cart fees and items in the pro shop.

Those wishing to make a purchase can visit the pro shop or call (217) 481-8150. The course is closed for the season, but the pro shop hours are Monday through Friday from 10 am-6 pm and weekends 10 am-4 pm

MEN’S GOLF BRINGS TOURNAMENT TO ATKINS GOLF CLUB: The nationally ranked Illinois men’s golf team will bring a field of top-level Collegiate golf to the Atkins Golf Club for a tournament on April 28-30, 2023. The Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate will be the first Collegiate multi-team event Hosted in Champaign-Urbana in more than a decade dating back to the Illini Spring Classic, Hosted April 16-17, 2011 at the former Stone Creek Golf Course.