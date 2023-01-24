Athletics: USD Golf’s Harrison Kingsley Qualifies for 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

The redshirt senior was one of four players to qualify for the local tournament at Bear Creek Golf Club on Monday

University of San Diego golf’s Harrison Kingsley qualified for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Monday afternoon, posting a one-under 71 at Bear Creek Golf Club to finish tied for second among more than 50 Farmers Insurance Open hopefuls in the Monday Qualifier field. Kingsley, a redshirt senior from nearby Murrieta, California, was one of just four golfers and two amateurs at Bear Creek to earn a spot in this weekend’s event, which is set to run from January 25-28 at the prestigious Torrey Pines Golf Course.

A 2022 Men’s Golf All-West Coast Conference Team selection, Kingsley played a key role in San Diego’s back-to-back NCAA Regional Appearances in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, winning one tournament as an individual alongside one Top-5 , five Top-10, and three Top-15 finishes in that span. His appearance in the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open comes after former USD teammate Charlie Reiter (2020-2022) qualified for and competed in the 122nd US Open at The Country Club last May.

