Athletics Announces YSU Student Promotions for 2022-23 Basketball Season

Youngstown, Ohio — Youngstown State Athletics is proud to announce YSU student promotions for the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Every Thursday home game this season will be “Thirsty Thursday” featuring $2 Beers for students 21 and over.

Each Friday home game will feature $2 hot dogs, courtesy of Hot Dog Wally.

Additionally, there will be: Seven Free T-Shirt giveaway nights A Stocking Hat giveaway A YSU Tumbler giveaway Free food nights, featuring McDonalds, Chick-fil-A and Pizza Hut Half-Court Shots for cash prizes, courtesy of Thom Duma Fine Jewelers Chances to win Free Tuition. courtesy of Burgan Real Estate



The men’s basketball game against Westminster is Thursday, Dec. 8, will feature the first “Thirsty Thursday”, YSU student t-shirt giveaway and free food night for YSU students. YSU students are asked to cheer on the Penguins this season in the Burgan Real Estate Student Section next to the YSU Pep Band. Tickets are free for all YSU students during the regular season.

For the full list of Promotions and dates, visit the YSU Men’s Basketball Promotional Schedule and Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule.