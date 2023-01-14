Athletics Alumni Day Update for Saturday: Women’s Basketball Games Postponed; Rest of Schedule Continues

Athletics Alumni Day UPDATE: The 12pm Women’s basketball game against Medgar Evers is postponed. The rest of the Alumni day schedule continues with no changes.

Saturday, January 14, 2023

12:00 PM

ARC Arena Floor B-2

Newman Vertical Campus

55 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010

Calling all former Baruch College student athletes!

Come back to campus and join us for our annual Baruch Athletics Alumni Day in person. The day is meant to reconnect alumni with former teammates, friends, colleagues, and friends of the program. Get ready to cheer the Bearcats on the court and in the pool (full schedule below).

The event will also feature an update on Baruch Athletics by the Associate Director for Administration and Finance, Erin Pomykala and the Office of Alumni Relations in the Auxiliary Gym.

Food and refreshments will be served!

Athletics Alumni Day Schedule of Events:

12:00 PM

Women’s Basketball vs. Medgar Evers (POSTPONED)



1:00 PM

Women’s Swimming vs. Sarah Lawrence College vs. SUNY New Paltz (Tri-Meet)

Men’s Swimming vs. SUNY New Paltz



2:00 PM

Men’s Alumni Basketball Game



3:00 P.M

Alumni Reception and Remarks



4:00 P.M

Men’s Basketball vs. Medgar Evers

COVID-19 Policy: In order to protect the health and safety of all attendees, guests will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR Covid test (from within the past seven days) in order to attend the event, per campus policy.