Athletic Club’s Raúl García Proves Elite Soccer Is More Than Egos And Money

Kylian Mbappé, the world’s most valuable soccer player, is unsettled. His future is up in the air, despite penning a bumper contract with Paris Saint-Germain in early May. Rumors say he’s not content at the Ligue 1 champion, with his wants not being met, although the forward has not publicly confirmed these frustrations.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Manchester United. Desperate for playing time, especially with a potential World Cup Swansong drawing ever closer, his decision to leave Old Trafford towards the end of a Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur has angered his manager and many on the outside looking in.

These are two examples of extravagantly paid players taking center stage and not for the right reasons. Mbappé’s situation is delicate, with hyped media interest and criticism perhaps creating a distorted picture of reality. Despite this possibility, it’s hard to escape the feeling that a few top earners are concerned almost exclusively with themselves.

Enter Raúl García. One of Spain’s Flagship publications, El País, has released an upfront interview with the Athletic Club striker—in which he offered a contrasting perspective (Spanish) on how some professional players see the game and its money. And their livelihoods.

García, 36, is a seasoned pro in La Liga and has the third most appearances in the competition’s history, with 563 games and counting. This season he’s playing a more supportive role for his side, with fellow forward Iñaki Williams assuming the goalscoring responsibilities in a team high on confidence and fighting it out to qualify for European competition next term.

“You have to understand the moment we’re in,” a candid García told the outlet in a wide-ranging talk, adding: “There are people without employment, some people don’t have enough to feed themselves—I’d like everyone to live well.

“I’d be delighted if they raised my taxes if the money goes where it should.”

For some in Spain, salaries are low, with it not unheard of for people to earn less than €1,000 per month after tax. As per some sources, García is the top gross earner at his employer. Yet, going by his demeanor when opening up on his experience in the game, it doesn’t seem to affect him much.

A respected, if not glamorous, name, García helps pinpoint the three-tier financial disparity between many working people, top-league soccer players and the incomparable riches of Mbappé, Ronaldo, Neymar, et al.—the latter trio among those operating in a different Stratosphere altogether. The hype surrounding the Stellar players means they are almost labels in their own right, able to capture sponsors and brand partnerships galore.

Offering some insight into the mind of many a professional player—so often commanding the attention of cameras and fans alike—García was frank in his assessment.

“I’d like to take back my privacy. Football (soccer) generates what it generates, and we earn what we earn,” the Veteran revealed.

“I don’t distance myself from people. At times, I have to due to how they act around me. I consider myself a normal person.”

On the role soccer players occupy more broadly, he added: “Players don’t have any importance in society. For me, a teacher is important. Teachers try to educate, try to give values.”

While he may not fully realize it, the Athletic Club attacker—with more goals for the Basque club than any other team in his career—is an appreciated player for one of the country’s most passionately followed sides. And he offers a timely reminder that some soccer players are pretty relatable.