Athletes named to all-state football team | Prep Sports

The post-season honors continue to roll in for local high school football players.

The SC High School Football Coaches Association recently announced its 2022 all-state teams for each of the five classifications in the High School League. Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville all Landed multiple Athletes on the Class AAAAA All-state Team.

Zolten Osborne (QB) and DeAndre Jones (DL) represent Fort Dorchester on the all-state squad.

Ashley Ridge representatives are Cody Peterson (OL), Christian Garland (LB), Alex Ledford (LB) and Keith McCune (K).

Summerville Landed seven players on the all-state team. Marquez Spells (RB), Yannick Smith (WR), Campbell McCurry (QB), Josh Matusik (DL), Michael Jenkins (DB), Keith Elmore (DB) and Jaderrio Lott (OL) all represent the Green Wave on the team.

Matusik was also named to the association’s Palmetto Champions list as the 2022 Lower State Lineman of the Year.

Several of those athletes closed out their high school football career this month by participating in an all-star game. Fort Dorchester tight end Dezmon Mathis, Jones, Spells, Jenkins and Garland participated in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game that pits some of the best players from South Carolina against some of the best players from North Carolina. Osborne participated in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, formerly known as the North-South All-star Game, which pits top players from Northern South Carolina against top players from Southern South Carolina.