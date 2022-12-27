Athlete of the Week: Lauren Golebieski, Seymour girls basketball

Lauren Golebieski, Seymour girls basketball

Nickname: Laur.

Position: Point guard, shooting guard.

Class: Senior.

Social media name: Twitter: @LaurenGolebies1.

Week performance: Had 17 points, 4 steals, 4 assists in 71-27 win over Bunnell; Had 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals in a 58-29 win over Crosby.

Q&A

Worst sports injury: Broken ankle.

What makes you love the sport that you play? How fast-paced it is. There is always something happening, so there isn’t a chance to stand around and do nothing.

Who is your biggest influence? I’m self-motivated. I work hard because I want to prove to myself that I’m good at what I do.

What is the most difficult thing to do in your sport? To be able to control your emotions and not let the mental aspect of one mistake define what you do the rest of the game.

If you had to play another sport, which one and why?: Volleyball, because it is also fast-paced, with so many different roles allowing me to never be bored.

Pregame superstition: Need to form shoot.

Dream college: I don’t have one.

Career ambition: Physician assistant.

Biggest wish: To be successful and enjoy my career path.

What would you do if you were principal for a day? Play music on the speakers before school starts.

Pet peeve: Loud chewing.

People would be surprised to know: I can draw and paint.

Describe yourself in one word: Versatile.

Foreign country you’d most like to visit: Italy.

FAVORITES

Sports team: UConn Women’s basketball.

Sports athlete: Breanna Stewart.

Class/subject: Science.

City: Nashville.

Movie: Bring it On.

Animal: Seal.

Cellphone brand: Apple.

App: YouTube.

Website: USA Today.

Music artist: The Weeknd.

Sporting event: March Madness.

Meal: Burrito.

Store: Target.

Dessert: Cake.

Junk food: Pop Tarts.

Car: Range Rover.

Sports memory: Winning the volleyball and softball state championships.

Music genre: Pop.

Vacation spot: Ocean City, Maryland.

Ice cream flavor: Mint chocolate chip.

Breakfast: Pancakes.