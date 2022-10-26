ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gabbi Ilardi, girls golf

Ilardi is a Sac-Joaquin Section Champion once again, claiming the Division V tournament individual title for a third time Monday at Swenson Park Golf Course.

Last week, she secured a third Valley Foothill League North Division Championship and three-peat as MVP. In the league finale, also at Swenson in Stockton, Ilardi was low medalist with a 74. She and the rest of the Indians qualified for the Divisional tourney but came up short of a sixth straight team title in the VFL North.

Ilardi improved her score in the return to Swenson for the Section event, carding a 3-under 71. She was challenged only by Bear River’s Theresa Shaw, who scored a 73. Ripon placed second as a team behind VFL North Rival Argonaut, compiling a score of 492 against the Mustangs’ 479.

Although the Indians failed to qualify for the SJS Masters Championships as a team, Ilardi is advancing along with teammate Katie Martin, who tallied an 84 at the Divisional tourney.

Ilardi will now aim at her first berth to the NorCal tournament. The Masters tournament is next Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. The top three teams and four individuals not part of Qualifying teams earn NorCal spots.

Ilardi shot a 79 at the Masters last year, and an 83 her freshman season. There was no postseason in 2020-21, because of the coronavirus pandemic.